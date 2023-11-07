In October 2023, Airbus registered 119 orders and delivered 71 aircraft

André Orban
Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of October 2023 have been published as follows.

October 2023 deliveries: 71 deliveries to 42 customers (2 A220-100, 7 A220-300, 23 A320neo, 28 A321neo, 1 A330-200, 2 A330-900, 8 A350-900)

October 2023 gross orders: 119 (6 A220-100 for Air Niugini, 8 A220-300 for an undisclosed customer, 8 A320neo for Cathay Pacific, 87 A321neo – 60 for United Airlines, 24 for Cathay Pacific, 3 for an undisclosed customer -, 10 A350-900 for an undisclosed customer)

2023 deliveries to date: 559 to 81 customers in the year.

