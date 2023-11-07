In October 2023, Airbus registered 119 orders and delivered 71 aircraft

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of October 2023 have been published as follows.

October 2023 deliveries: 71 deliveries to 42 customers (2 A220-100, 7 A220-300, 23 A320neo, 28 A321neo, 1 A330-200, 2 A330-900, 8 A350-900)



October 2023 gross orders: 119 (6 A220-100 for Air Niugini, 8 A220-300 for an undisclosed customer, 8 A320neo for Cathay Pacific, 87 A321neo – 60 for United Airlines, 24 for Cathay Pacific, 3 for an undisclosed customer -, 10 A350-900 for an undisclosed customer)



2023 deliveries to date: 559 to 81 customers in the year.