UK Ministry of Defence enhances fleet with additional Airbus H145 helicopters

The UK Ministry of Defence has placed an order for six Airbus H145 helicopters to modernise its rotary fleet and streamline operations. These helicopters will be deployed to Cyprus for emergency response duties and to Brunei for jungle warfare support, replacing existing Airbus Pumas.

The new helicopters will be delivered next year and will serve in parallel with 29 H135s and seven H145s in the Defence Helicopter Flying School which trains all UK military pilots as part of MFTS at RAF Shawbury.

Airbus Helicopters UK Managing Director, Lenny Brown, praised the acquisition for its suitability to mission requirements, cost-effectiveness, and fleet standardisation efforts: “The H145 Jupiter, and its sister H135 Juno, continue to demonstrate exceptional reliability and versatility in the training role in the Military Flying Training System (MFTS) and will bring these crucial attributes to their new tasks.”

The H145s will benefit from the aircraft’s enhanced capabilities, such as a five-bladed rotor design and advanced avionics.

With over 1,675 H145 helicopters in service globally, this acquisition underscores the H145’s reliability, versatility, and environmental efficiency.