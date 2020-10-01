Two Airbus H135 helicopters delivered to support space exploration at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center

The aircraft will provide aerial security and support of the upcoming SpaceX Crew Dragon launch to the International Space Station (ISS) scheduled for late October

Airbus continues to expand its portfolio of products supporting the future of space exploration with the delivery of two new H135 helicopters to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) from the Airbus Helicopters, Inc. production and completion facility in Columbus, Mississippi.

These aircraft, along with a third scheduled for delivery early next year, will be based at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and operated for a variety of missions, including aerial security at rocket launches, emergency medical services, research, and qualified passenger transportation.

“As NASA looked to renew its ageing fleet of helicopters, the H135 was selected due to its performance, capabilities and ability to meet our needs as we look to the future of manned space launch. We are very pleased to now welcome it to our fleet,” said David Ramsey, Chief of Flight Operations at NASA Kennedy Space Center. “For years to come, these helicopters will not only support security and routine missions at the Kennedy Space Center but also support our astronauts and crew as they launch important missions to the ISS, the moon and beyond.”

In October, one of the H135s will escort the members of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon to the historic launch pad at 39A, where it will depart for a six-month expedition to the ISS. The helicopters will also support efforts to prepare for and execute Artemis, a planned expedition to land the first woman and the next man on the moon by 2024.

“Working with NASA is something that many of us – including myself – have dreamed of since we were kids, and we stand ready to fully support their new H135s as they support furthering space exploration,” said Romain Trapp, President of Airbus Helicopters Inc., and Head of the North American region. “Building a helicopter that helps NASA drive critical advances in science and aerospace technology is truly an honour and privilege.”

The helicopters were acquired through the U.S. Government’s General Services Administration’s agreement with Davenport Aviation, a certified woman-owned small business and HUBZone contractor specialising in the supply of aerospace equipment to federal, state and local government agencies.

“We are proud to have supplied aircraft for yet another branch of the U.S. Government, and are especially excited to play a role in supporting space programs for years to come with NASA,” said Cassie Strasburg, VP Government Division with Davenport Aviation.

Airbus’ light, twin-engine H135 is equipped with the most advanced technologies available, including Airbus Helicopters’ own Helionix avionics suite. Operated by close to 300 customers worldwide, it is known for its excellent performance, endurance, reliability and versatility.

NASA also recently signed a $15 million support contract for up to 10 years, in which Airbus Helicopters Inc. will fully support NASA’s H135 fleet, including maintenance and flight operations with two pilots, two mechanics and one program manager onsite at Kennedy Space Center.

Airbus Helicopters Inc. is the leading supplier of helicopters in the United States, with a presence dating back 50 years, a team of more than 725 employees, world-class training and support solutions, and local production and completion facilities for the H125 and UH-72 Lakota aircraft.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, 1 October 2020