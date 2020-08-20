The Helicopter Company (Saudi Arabia) purchases 10 Airbus H125 helicopters

The Helicopter Company (THC), which is fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, today announced that it has signed a purchase agreement with Airbus Helicopters to purchase 10 H125 helicopters. The deal comes as part of THC’s commitment to further expand its fleet and introduce new services that fulfil market demand and support the development of the Kingdom’s wider aviation sector.

Considered a multi-task aircraft, the Airbus H125 can carry up to six passengers and be easily reconfigured to suit varying requirements. THC will utilize the new additions to its fleet to roll out new services related to scenic tourism and aerial work such as filming, banner towing, and surveying.

Commenting on the purchase agreement, Capt. Arnaud Martinez, CEO of THC said: “By signing this agreement, THC has taken a massive step in expanding its fleet and implementing its ambitious operational plan. We are proud to be contributing to the advancement of Saudi Arabia’s tourism and aviation industries through our innovative air transport services that guarantee passengers a one-of-a-kind experience to relish the beauty of the Kingdom from above. I would like to thank our partners at Airbus Helicopters who have ensured we have reached an agreement that matches our requirements, and we look forward to furthering our collaboration in the near future. I would also like to extend our thanks to PIF for their enduring support since our founding as we work together to advance Saudi Arabia’s aviation industry.”

“This order marks the beginning of a new partnership with The Helicopter Company and we welcome them as a new Airbus Helicopters customer,” said Ben Bridge, Executive Vice President of Global Business at Airbus Helicopters. “The H125 is the perfect helicopter for developing commercial operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as it is a powerful and truly versatile aircraft particularly suited to hot and high environments,” he added.

PIF established THC as part of its strategy to activate new sectors in Saudi Arabia that support the realization of Vision 2030 and generate long-term commercial returns. The Kingdom’s first local commercial helicopter operator, THC has been offering private flights since mid-2019 and is now expanding its services with the addition of the H125 to its fleet. This new agreement will contribute to driving the development of Saudi Arabia’s nascent and increasingly dynamic tourism and aviation industries and support the integration of each sector’s respective value chains.