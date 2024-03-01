Saudi’s THC expands fleet with Airbus agreement for up to 120 helicopters at HAI Heli-Expo

Saudi Arabia’s Helicopter Company (THC), owned by the Public Investment Fund, has inked a historic framework agreement with Airbus at the HAI Heli-Expo in California. The deal encompasses up to 120 Airbus helicopters to be delivered over the next five to seven years.

As part of the agreement, THC has placed a firm order for eight H125s and ten H145s, enhancing its Airbus fleet to 60, 25 of which are already operational. The H125s will support aerial work and tourism services, while the H145s will be used for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and corporate transport.

The agreement strengthens THC’s position as a regional and global player, contributing to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals and showcasing a commitment to innovation in aviation.