SAF Group Airbus H135 helicopter crashes into Grand Arc massif of the French Alps

On 8 December, a Service Aérien Français (SAF Groupe) Airbus Helicopters H135 (registered F-HJAF) took off for a night flight and mountain rescue training mission near Bonvillard, Savoie, France.

Six people were on board: four SAF employees and two rescuers from the Mountain units of the French National Police.

For an unknown reason, the aircraft crashed in a wooded area of the Grand Arc massif of the French Alps. Weather conditions at the time of the incident were reported as difficult, with visibility being hindered by fog and rain.

The alert was given by the pilot instructor, who maintained contact with the rescue services. Ejected from the aircraft during the crash, the survivor was evacuated by land to Grenoble hospital in a state of absolute emergency.

The French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) announced it opened an investigation and sent five investigators to the crash site.

SAF Group’s fleet consists of 40 helicopters whose specific capacities allow a multitude of disciplines: search and rescue, passenger transport, aerial work.

Source: Helicopter crash in French Alps: what we know so far (Aerotime.aero)

⚠️ Accident @AirbusHeli #EC135 F-HJAF survenu le 08/12/20 à #Bonvillard / les enquêteurs @BEA_Aero ont travaillé sur le site ce matin (constatations & prélèvements) / l’épave devrait être relevée et envoyée au BEA pour la suite de l’enquête de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/GzqGOSg2oe — BEA ✈️ 🚁🛩 🇫🇷 (@BEA_Aero) December 10, 2020