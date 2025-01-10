Republic of Ireland orders four Airbus H145M helicopters

The Republic of Ireland’s Department of Defence has signed a contract with Airbus Helicopters to procure four H145M helicopters, marking a significant enhancement to the Irish Air Corps’ operational capabilities.

Key Highlights

Aircraft : H145M, the military variant of Airbus’ H145 helicopter, which has surpassed 8 million flight hours globally.

: H145M, the military variant of Airbus’ H145 helicopter, which has surpassed globally. Purpose : To support defence and security missions , while providing a critical capability for the Army, Naval Service, and Special Operations Forces.

: To support , while providing a critical capability for the Army, Naval Service, and Special Operations Forces. Features : HForce Weapon System : Allows for future integration of weapons, such as machine guns, rockets, and missiles. Helionix Avionics Suite : Advanced digital system with a 4-axis autopilot , ensuring low pilot workload. Five-Bladed Rotor : Enhances performance and ensures a low acoustic footprint, suitable for discrete operations.

:

Strategic Significance

Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, emphasised the H145M as a cornerstone of Ireland’s Defence Forces transformation:

“These new helicopters are a critical enabler for the Defence Forces, enhancing capabilities across the Air Corps, Army, Naval Service, and Special Operations.”

Lenny Brown, Airbus Helicopters UK Managing Director, highlighted the H145M’s superior performance compared to Ireland’s current fleet and its future-proofed adaptability for weapon integration.

Modernisation and Readiness

The H145M acquisition reflects Ireland’s commitment to bolstering its Defence Forces with state-of-the-art technology, ensuring readiness for a broad spectrum of missions, from national security to international peacekeeping operations.