PHI Aviation expands Australian fleet with two Airbus H175 helicopters for offshore, rescue, and medical operations

PHI Aviation has introduced two Airbus H175 helicopters to its Australian fleet, enhancing its offshore energy transportation, search and rescue, and medical evacuation capabilities.

These state-of-the-art helicopters will be based in Broome, with more H175s expected to join the fleet soon. PHI, a global leader in helicopter transportation, praised the H175 for its superior performance, payload capacity, and range, making it ideal for operations across Western Australia’s vast landscapes.

The H175’s advanced Helionix safety systems and low vibration levels ensure comfort and safety, while its flexible configuration allows it to handle search and rescue missions or emergency medical evacuations.