Niagara Helicopters renews fleet with order for six Airbus H130 helicopters

Niagara Helicopters, based in Ontario, has confirmed the renewal of its fleet with an order for six Airbus H130 helicopters. Specialising in tourism, the company provides sightseeing tours over Niagara Falls, serving over 100,000 customers annually.

The H130, known for its unobstructed cabin accommodating up to seven passengers, exceptional visibility, and state-of-the-art technologies, has been Niagara Helicopters’ preferred aircraft for nearly a decade. The helicopters are recognised for their comfort, panoramic seating, active vibration control system, and economical operating cost per seat.

Airbus Helicopters has been Niagara Helicopters’ exclusive provider since 2015. The H130 is part of the Ecureuil family, representing a significant portion of the Airbus-built in-service helicopter fleet globally.