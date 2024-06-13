NH90 helicopter gets major software upgrade to stay relevant

A €600 million programme to significantly upgrade the capabilities of the NH90 military helicopter was launched today. NATO members Belgium, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands, represented by NAHEMA, signed a contract with NHIndustries (NHI) to develop and qualify the NH90 Block 1 upgrade (also known as Software Release 3).

This upgrade is vital for keeping the NH90 relevant on the battlefield for decades to come. It includes improved communication systems, new data link technology for secure beyond-line-of-sight communication, and integration of advanced identification and tracking systems. Additionally, operators will have the option to integrate a next-generation electro-optical system, dipping sonar, and new weaponry.

The NH90 Block 1 programme will be implemented in two phases. The first phase focuses on development and qualification, while the second phase will see the upgrade deployed on around 200 NH90 helicopters, including both naval (NFH) and tactical transport (TTH) variants.