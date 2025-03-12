New York State Police expands fleet with Airbus H160 and H145 Helicopters

The New York State Police is reinforcing its aviation capabilities with a significant new order of Airbus helicopters, including an H160 and three H145s. This procurement makes the agency the first law enforcement organization in the United States to introduce the H160 into its fleet.

This expansion follows the agency’s 2024 acquisition of two H145 helicopters, marking a continued effort to modernize and enhance aerial operations. The New York State Police Aviation Unit, established in 1931, provides vital law enforcement, lifesaving, and environmental conservation services across the state.

“New York State Police are setting a new standard in the law enforcement industry with the H160, which features the highest levels of innovation,” said Bart Reijnen, Head of the North America region at Airbus Helicopters. “These additions to the agency’s fleet will provide a major upgrade in safety and comfort, and New York residents will benefit from the helicopters’ reduced sound levels.”

The Airbus H160 is recognized as one of the world’s most technologically advanced helicopters, boasting exceptional operational safety and superior comfort. Its versatility allows it to perform a broad range of missions, including law enforcement, offshore transportation, search and rescue, business aviation, and emergency medical services. The H160 has already entered service in multiple countries, including Brazil, Canada, France, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, the U.K., and the U.S.