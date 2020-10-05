GECAS subsidiary Milestone Aviation becomes first leasing customer for multi-mission Airbus H160 helicopter

Milestone Aviation and Airbus Helicopters have agreed to include six H160s in Milestone’s order book. The helicopters will be destined for a range of missions including offshore transportation and emergency medical services, the first of which is set to deliver in 2023.

“Today’s announcement will see us enhance our order book to include the H160 which we believe will be an important player in the market in the years ahead. It is a versatile, multi-mission aircraft with the opportunity to be used in a number of scenarios, particularly serving EMS operations. It will be a valuable addition to our fleet and we’re already in discussion with operators to place the aircraft into service as soon as they are available,” said Pat Sheedy, CEO of Milestone.

“We are proud that a longstanding customer such as Milestone is renewing its trust once again in Airbus helicopters. I am convinced that the level of innovation that the H160 brings to the market, whether it is passenger comfort, advanced pilot assistance, or its competitiveness thanks to its increased fuel efficiency and simplified maintenance eco-system, combined with its inherent flexibility will make it a valuable asset to their operations,” said Bruno Even, Airbus Helicopters CEO.

With 68 patents, the H160 integrates Airbus Helicopters’ latest technological innovations aimed at providing passengers with superior comfort thanks to the sound-reducing Blue Edge blades and superb external visibility for both passengers and pilots, not to mention the additional safety features provided by Helionix’s accrued pilot assistance features. The aircraft’s compact size will be an added advantage to landing on oil platforms as well as hospital helidecks.

Dublin, 5 October 2020