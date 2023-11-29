Lithuanian State Border Guard Service orders three Airbus H145 helicopters

Airbus Helicopters has secured a deal with the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service for three H145 multi-mission helicopters. This agreement, announced at the 2023 European Rotors trade show, expands Lithuania’s fleet to a total of eleven Airbus helicopters.

The H145s will be utilised for diverse tasks such as search and rescue, disaster relief, border patrol, and more, enhancing the country’s security and response capabilities.

The new helicopters feature innovative upgrades, including a five-bladed rotor that boosts payload capacity and improves maintenance ease.

With over 1,650 H145 family helicopters globally and a strong track record of performance, the H145 continues to serve various public services and law enforcement missions worldwide.