Japan Coast Guard boosts fleet capabilities with additional Airbus H225 helicopters

The Japan Coast Guard (JCG) has expanded its fleet with an order for three more Airbus H225 helicopters, bringing their total to 18.

This investment underscores the JCG’s confidence in Airbus Helicopters and their commitment to enhancing coastal protection, law enforcement, and disaster relief efforts.

The H225’s versatility and performance make it an ideal choice for the JCG’s critical missions, supported by Airbus’ HCare Smart full-by-the-hour material support program. With its advanced avionics and continuous improvement, the H225 offers unmatched range, speed, payload, and reliability, reinforcing its position as a top performer in the 11-ton-category twin-engine rotorcraft.