Italian order highlights continuing success of Airbus ACH160 corporate helicopter

Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH) has won a new order for its latest ACH160 helicopter, announced just days after the H160 achieved certification.

This new order, placed by an experienced Italian operator for use on private and corporate flights mainly inside Italy, means the ACH160 has been ordered by customers in eight countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, China and South-East Asia.

The client, an existing ACH twin-engined helicopter operator, has specified a customised interior configured for six passengers.

The ACH160 is the premium version of the new H160 helicopter which was certified by EASA on 1 July ready for deliveries to private and business customers commencing later this year. It is the latest member of the ACH family and the most technologically advanced helicopter in its class.

As well as its range of stylish interiors including bespoke solutions, the ACH160 offers a smooth and quiet ride allied to the Helionix advanced digital avionics system ensuring carefree handling and the highest level of safety.

Frederic Lemos, Head of ACH, said: “This new order from a highly knowledgeable ACH customer is yet more evidence of the strong welcome being received by the ACH160 in this demanding sector even at a notably challenging time for the helicopter market.”

The full ACH helicopter range consists of the ACH125, ACH130, ACH135, ACH145, ACH160 and ACH175 variants of Airbus Helicopters’ comprehensive and market-leading family of light and medium models. A range of premium-design aircraft completions, including bespoke designs, is available for all models.

Marignane, 15 July 2020