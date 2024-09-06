Iraq orders 12 Airbus H225M helicopters for enhanced military capabilities

The Republic of Iraq has secured a contract for 12 Airbus H225M multi-role helicopters, marking a significant upgrade to its military aviation assets. The contract was signed in Baghdad by Iraq’s Defence Minister, Mr. Thabet al-Abbassi, in the presence of French Ambassador Patrick Durel.

The H225Ms will replace older Mi-17 helicopters and will be utilised for a wide range of missions, including counter-terrorism, special operations, tactical troop transport, attack, ground fire support, MEDEVAC, and combat search and rescue. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2025.

The H225M, renowned for its combat-proven performance, offers unmatched range, payload, and advanced mission systems. Airbus Helicopters’ CEO, Bruno Even, highlighted the helicopter’s reliability in challenging environments and its role in enhancing Iraq’s defence capabilities.

The H225M features new avionics, an upgraded main gearbox, advanced communication systems, and can be fitted with the HForce weapon system. With over 350 H225s and H225Ms in service globally, the helicopter has accumulated more than 880,000 flight hours and serves military customers worldwide, including France, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brazil.