Indonesian Air Force orders four Airbus H145 helicopters for training and search-and-rescue missions

The Indonesian Air Force has ordered four Airbus H145 helicopters as part of its military training modernisation programme, with the announcement made during the Bali International Airshow on September 18, 2024.

The five-bladed H145 helicopters will be delivered to PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) for reassembly and customisation at their Bandung facility before being handed over to the Air Force. These versatile helicopters will be used for military pilot training and light search-and-rescue missions.

Vincent Dubrule, Head of Asia-Pacific at Airbus Helicopters, praised the H145’s capabilities, expressing confidence in its role in enhancing Indonesia’s military training and search-and-rescue operations. PTDI President Director Gita Amperiawan highlighted the strengthened partnership between PTDI and Airbus, emphasizing its significance for the national aerospace industry.

Airbus and Indonesia have a long-standing relationship, with collaborations dating back to 1976. The H145, known for its advanced features, low acoustic footprint, and high safety standards, is widely used by military forces worldwide, including the US Army and UK Armed Forces.