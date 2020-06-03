Norway’s Helitrans accepts first helicopters (two Airbus H125s) under e-delivery process

Trondheim-based Helitrans formally accepted the latest two H125s into its fleet following a series of actions that allowed all the requirements of the normal process to be met without the need for physical meetings or travel.

The system relies on the customer accepting flight-test and inspection findings conducted by authorized Airbus staff in place of their own employees who usually perform those tasks.

Key elements include an expanded test flight including the customer acceptance tests, a video inspection of the helicopter and loose object check, disinfection of all items, and the aircraft documentation verification.

The summary information was presented via an online video conference with representatives of Airbus Helicopters, authorized dealer Østnes and Helitrans enabling the formal transfer of title to take place. Finally, the helicopters were transported by road to Norway to be received by the customer at Trondheim.

Airbus Helicopters Executive Vice President of Global Business, Ben Bridge, said: “We are acutely aware of the challenges faced by our customers in the current difficult environment and we are doing all we can to support them – including maintaining scheduled deliveries. At the same time the health and safety of our employees is our number one priority. Fortunately, we have built a level of trust with key customers over the years that has made this innovative process possible.”

Helitrans Managing Director Richard Andre Simonsen said: “Even at this difficult time there are critical business activities that we need to undertake and we appreciate the support of everyone involved in making this delivery happen in a safe manner. It is a reflection of our confidence in each other that we are able to do this.”

Trondheim, 3 June 2020