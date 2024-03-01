HealthNet Aeromedical Services elevates patient care with four new Airbus H135 Helicopters

Charleston, West Virginia-based HealthNet Aeromedical Services, one of the largest hospital-based air medical programs in the U.S., is set to enhance its all-Airbus fleet with the acquisition of four H135 helicopters. These additions will support the transportation of adult, pediatric, and neonatal patients across West Virginia. Equipped with Airbus Helicopters’ advanced Helionix avionics suite, featuring a 4-axis autopilot and innovative cockpit layout, the H135s will provide increased mission flexibility and safety. The helicopters mark a continuation of HealthNet’s longstanding partnership with Airbus, with this purchase emphasizing their commitment to advancing safe and high-quality transport medicine. HealthNet has been exclusively operating Airbus helicopters for nearly four decades, caring for over 100,000 patients with their current fleet of H130, H135, and EC145 helicopters. The H135, recognized as a global leader for helicopter emergency medical services, combines a spacious cabin with exceptional performance, range, and payload capacity. With Airbus’ signature shrouded Fenestron tail rotor ensuring safety during ground operations, the H135 has become the helicopter of reference in its class. The global deployment of over 700 H135 helicopters in life-saving missions underscores its significance in the emergency medical services sector.

