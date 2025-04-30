Greece orders 8 Airbus H215 helicopters to strengthen wildfire response

Athens has signed a deal with Airbus Helicopters for eight H215 helicopters, with options for two more, to enhance Greece’s national wildfire response. The order, backed by two European funds, marks the largest contract under the country’s “Aegis” Civil Protection programme, aimed at boosting climate crisis resilience.

Model: Airbus H215, part of the Super Puma family

This move follows severe wildfire seasons and underscores Greece’s urgent efforts to modernise aerial firefighting. Airbus CEO Bruno Even highlighted the H215’s proven track record globally and its adaptability for multi-role missions. The helicopters are expected to enter service with enhanced local training and support infrastructure, building on Greece’s existing Super Puma ecosystem.