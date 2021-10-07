Global Medical Response orders 21 new Airbus helicopters

Global Medical Response (GMR) will add a total of 21 Airbus helicopters from the H125, H130 and H135 families to its growing air medical fleet, with options to include up to an additional 23 helicopters, bringing the total order potential up to 44 helicopters.

“We fly a variety of Airbus products, but the main thing they have in common – and the most important thing we look for in our critical care transport solutions – is reliability,” said Rob Hamilton, president of the GMR Alliances Group. “Our Airbus fleet allows us to respond quickly and transport critical patients with the appropriate level of care to give them the absolute best chance of survival. With the addition of these new aircraft, our fleet grows stronger and more capable to save lives when it matters most.”

GMR, an industry-leading air, ground, speciality and residential fire services and managed medical transportation organization with more than 38,000 employees, is one of the largest operators of Airbus helicopters. GMR delivers care through multiple operating brands, including Air Evac Lifeteam, Guardian Flight, Med-Trans Corp., and REACH Air Medical Services. These operations transported more than 125,000 patients in 2020. This latest order will add to GMR’s current Airbus fleet of nearly 133 helicopters.

This announcement expands upon additional orders from GMR in recent years as part of an ongoing fleet expansion. In the past 18 months alone, GMR has taken delivery of 15 Airbus helicopters.

“The air medical mission demands high availability rates. The H125 and H130 set the standard in the single-engine segment, and the H135 has stood out in the twin-engine segment thanks to its consistent reliable performance in this mission,” said Romain Trapp, president of Airbus Helicopters, Inc. and head of the North America region. “The fact that GMR’s entire twin-engine fleet is made up of the H135 speaks volumes to its success in the air medical market. We are proud to continue delivering on our longstanding relationship with GMR and stand ready to continue to support the highest levels of availability for their essential work.”

Airbus Helicopters is the leading provider of helicopters to the air medical transport industry, providing some 55% of the 2,600 EMS helicopters flying in the world today. More than half of all new air medical helicopters sold in the last decade in the U.S. were produced by Airbus. The H125 and H130 are a reference for single-engine air ambulance missions, especially in the U.S. market, and the H135 is the market leader in emergency medical services (EMS).

