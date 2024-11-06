Global Medical Response expands air medical fleet with 28 new Airbus helicopters

Global Medical Response (GMR) has ordered 28 Airbus helicopters—including H125s, H130s, H135s, and H145s—in a significant fleet expansion aimed at enhancing air medical services across North America. This order, which follows GMR’s earlier purchase of five Airbus helicopters in 2024, bolsters GMR’s fleet to nearly 200 Airbus aircraft, reinforcing its leadership in the air medical industry.

The new fleet includes the IFR-capable H125, making GMR one of the first North American operators to use this advanced model. GMR also has options to purchase an additional 23 helicopters over the next three years, underlining its commitment to providing rapid, life-saving support to communities in need.

With 387 air bases across the U.S. under brands like Air Evac Lifeteam, REACH Air Medical Services, Med-Trans Corporation, and Guardian Flight, GMR’s expanded fleet will further support its mission of accessible, advanced healthcare.

Airbus North America Head Bart Reijnen praised GMR’s ongoing trust in Airbus, noting the new helicopters’ advanced features, including the Helionix avionics suite and low acoustic and environmental impact. This fleet growth reinforces Airbus’s role as a primary helicopter provider for air medical transport in North America.