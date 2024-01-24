French Ministry of Interior orders 42 Airbus H145 helicopters with an option for 22 more

The French Armament General Directorate (DGA) has placed an order for 42 new H145 helicopters, scheduled for delivery starting in 2024. The Ministry of Interior will receive 36 helicopters for the French rescue and emergency agency, Sécurité Civile, while the French law enforcement agency, Gendarmerie Nationale, will receive six.

The contract also includes an option for an additional 22 H145s for the Gendarmerie Nationale, along with various support and service solutions.

Airbus Helicopters CEO, Bruno Even, expressed pride in the long-standing relationship with the agencies and highlighted the H145’s successful track record in rescue missions. The helicopters will replace existing fleets and be equipped with innovative features, such as a five-bladed rotor and advanced mission systems.

The H145 is certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, powered by Safran Arriel 2E engines, and is known for its low acoustic footprint. Airbus currently has over 1,675 H145 family helicopters in service globally, accumulating more than 7.6 million flight hours.