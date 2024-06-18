French Army’s NH90 Special Forces helicopter begins flight testing

Airbus Helicopters has commenced flight testing for the NH90 Standard 2, a new configuration tailored for the French Army Aviation’s special forces operations. The French Ministry for Armed Forces has ordered 18 units of this advanced model, with testing scheduled to continue until the end of the year, as coordinated with the French Armament General Directorate (DGA).

Key Features of NH90 Standard 2

Advanced Systems : Integration of the Safran Euroflir 410 electro-optical system and a new digital map generator.

: Integration of the Safran Euroflir 410 electro-optical system and a new digital map generator. Crew Enhancements : Accommodation for a third crew member and enlarged rear sliding windows for self-protection guns.

: Accommodation for a third crew member and enlarged rear sliding windows for self-protection guns. Future Upgrades: Provisions for the Distributed Aperture System (DAS) and a next-generation Helmet Mounted Sight Digital Display (HMSD-DD).

These enhancements aim to bolster the special forces’ operational capabilities under demanding conditions. The flight tests are crucial for validating the design and integration of these new features.

Programme Background

Launch and Development : Initiated in 2020 by the NATO Helicopter Management Agency (NAHEMA) and NHIndustries (a joint venture of Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo, and Fokker).

: Initiated in 2020 by the NATO Helicopter Management Agency (NAHEMA) and NHIndustries (a joint venture of Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo, and Fokker). Additional Orders: In December 2023, NAHEMA awarded NHIndustries a contract for eight more NH90 TTHs in the Standard 2 configuration.

By the end of the decade, the French Army Aviation will have 81 NH90 TTHs in operation. Since its first delivery in 2011, the NH90 has proven its capabilities, with 63 units delivered and a deployment record of 50,000 flight hours, starting from its first operational deployment in Mali in 2014.

Support and Maintenance: The NH90s are maintained under the NH90 Operational Support (NOS) contract, a performance-based agreement that involves NHI in logistics and maintenance, enabling the French armed forces to focus on critical operations.

About NHIndustries: NHIndustries, the largest rotorcraft joint venture, combines the expertise of Airbus Helicopters (62.5%), Leonardo (32%), and GKN Fokker (5.5%) to design, manufacture, and support the NH90, one of the leading military helicopters in the latest generation.

This project underscores the commitment of the French Army and its partners to advancing military aviation technology and enhancing the capabilities of special forces through innovative and reliable solutions.