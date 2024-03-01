DRF Luftrettung enhances emergency medical fleet with up to 10 Airbus H145 helicopters

German helicopter emergency medical services provider, DRF Luftrettung, and Airbus Helicopters have finalised orders for up to ten H145 helicopters, consisting of seven firm orders and three options.

The move aligns with DRF Luftrettung’s commitment to improving medical care by ensuring a modern and flexible helicopter fleet for life-saving missions. The H145, which has become the backbone of DRF Luftrettung’s operations over the last decade, features an innovative five-bladed rotor, increasing the useful load by 150 kg.

The helicopters will be supported by DRF’s fleet-wide HCare Smart contract, ensuring comprehensive parts-by-the-hour support.

DRF Luftrettung operates over 50 Airbus H135 and H145 helicopters across Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland, providing emergency rescue, intensive care transport, and specialised missions.

The H145’s advanced features, including a digital engine control system and low environmental impact, contribute to its status as the quietest helicopter in its class.