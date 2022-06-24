Cyprus orders six Airbus H145M helicopters for its National Guard, with an option for six more

The Government of Cyprus has signed a contract with Airbus Helicopters for the purchase of six H145Ms with an option for another six aircraft. The five-bladed helicopters will be operated by the Cypriot National Guard.

“The implementation of this agreement will provide the National Guard with a cost-effective and high-performance helicopter solution that satisfies the operational requirements set by the General Staff and addresses many of the future challenges of light attack helicopter fleets. Able to operate in very demanding environments, the H145M will enhance the National Guard’s day and night capabilities in delivering rapid response, firepower and precision, providing effective combat support, and acquiring critical information,” said Andreas P. Louka, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Cyprus.

“The helicopter solution conceived by the National Guard/Air Force Command would not have materialised without Airbus’ strong commitment to customer focus and satisfaction. For this reason, I thank Airbus Helicopters for their excellent cooperation and commitment to this project and I am deeply satisfied because this contract marks the initiation of a long-term relationship with Airbus, a corporation with a reputation in safety, reliability and highest production standards,” he added.

“We would like to thank the Government of Cyprus for the trust they are placing in the H145M which is becoming the reference multi-role light attack helicopter on the market,” said Olivier Michalon, Executive Vice President Global Business at Airbus Helicopters. “Operators can use it for tactical air transport, deployment of crisis response forces, fire support, armed reconnaissance as well as the evacuation of wounded or the liberation of hostages. There are now five different customers for the H145M in Europe, adding to the interoperability of armed forces on the continent,” he added. “We see a strong interest for the H145M across the world and we have several ongoing campaigns, which is very promising for this aircraft.”

The H145M is a multi-role light utility military helicopter. Derived from the civil H145, the latest version of the H145M features a new, innovative five-bladed rotor that increases the helicopter’s payload by 150 kg. The design of the new bearingless main rotor also simplifies maintenance operations.

Equipped with the Airbus HForce weapons system the H145M can be operated as a light attack helicopter. The weapons range includes guns, rockets and missiles are currently being integrated. Combined with Manned-Unmanned Teaming capabilities and integration into networked combat, its bandwidth makes it the most performant helicopter in its class.

The H145 was developed as a civil model for day and night operations and in the most adverse conditions. It is used by armed forces, police and rescue teams all over the world. It is powered by two powerful Safran Helicopter Engines Arriel 2E turbines, controlled by the FADEC (full authority digital engine control) system. In addition, the helicopter is equipped with the Helionix digital avionics suite and thus offers not only innovative flight data management but also a powerful 4-axis autopilot, which considerably reduces the pilots’ workload in their missions. Its particularly low noise emissions make the H145 the quietest helicopter in its class.

The H145M is already in service in Hungary (20), Germany (15), Serbia (9), Thailand (5) and Luxembourg (2). The US Army operates a fleet of more than 460 locally built civil helicopters of the H145 family under the name UH-72 Lakota.

Nicosia, 24 June 2022