Boston MedFlight orders its first five-bladed Airbus H145 helicopter

Boston MedFlight has just signed an order for its first five-bladed H145 helicopter as part of a fleet renewal and expansion project to support an increased need for critical care transportation in New England.

“The H145 has been a proven and efficient platform for us to carry out critical life-saving flights when time is of the essence, and we look forward to improving and expanding our capabilities with the addition of the newest H145 variant to our fleet,” said Boston MedFlight CEO Maura Hughes. “The power, stability, large cabin size and flexibility of this platform enable us to provide expert and compassionate care to our patients in the air while also knowing that we can carry all the equipment needed for whatever medical emergency comes our way. We thank Airbus for their support and look forward to beginning operations with this new H145.”

Boston MedFlight is the region’s primary provider of critical care and medical transport, caring for more than 5,600 patients annually, including the most critically ill and injured infants, children and adults. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Boston MedFlight provides more than $7 million each year in free and unreimbursed care to patients in need who have little or no insurance. Their current Airbus fleet of five H145 helicopters serve as mobile ICUs, staffed by a critical care nurse and critical care paramedic.

The purchase of the new five-bladed H145 is part of an ongoing fleet renewal and expansion program to meet increased demand for critical care transport in the Boston area, where they have been saving lives for nearly 40 years. Boston MedFlight also plans to retrofit their current fleet to the five-bladed variant in the next year.

“Boston MedFlight will be the first air medical operator in the U.S. to take delivery of a new five-bladed H145, and we are extremely proud to support the essential, life-saving work that they carry out every day,” said Romain Trapp, President of Airbus Helicopters, Inc. and head of the North America region. “The H145 is a fantastic tool for any air medical operator who needs their helicopter to be an actual flying hospital or ICU. We are grateful to all the team at Boston MedFlight for continuing to place their trust in Airbus and thank them for being such a longstanding customer.”

This latest upgrade of the multi-mission H145 adds a new, innovative five-bladed rotor system, increasing the useful load of the helicopter by 330 lbs. (150 kg), simplifying maintenance operations, and improving ride comfort for both passengers and crew. Powered by two Safran Arriel 2E engines, the H145 is equipped with full authority digital engine control (FADEC) and Airbus’s own Helionix digital avionics suite, increasing safety and reducing pilot workload.

Airbus Helicopters is the leading provider of helicopters to the air medical transport industry, providing some 55% of the 2,600 EMS helicopters flying in the world today and more than half of all new air medical helicopters sold in the last decade in the U.S.

Dallas, March 10, 2022