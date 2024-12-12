Bahrain Ministry of Interior acquires 9 Airbus H145 helicopters for public safety and EMS

The Bahrain Ministry of Interior has ordered nine Airbus H145 helicopters for its Police Aviation Command. These multi-role aircraft will support law enforcement and emergency medical services across the kingdom.

The H145, renowned for its versatility, features a new five-bladed rotor design that increases payload capacity by 150kg and simplifies maintenance. Powered by Safran Arriel 2E engines and equipped with advanced Helionix avionics, the H145 offers enhanced safety, reduced pilot workload, and the lowest CO2 emissions in its class.

Bahrain joins a global community of H145 operators, with over 1,700 units in service worldwide, logging more than eight million flight hours. The H145 is increasingly sought after in the Middle East for public safety and utility missions.