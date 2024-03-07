Airbus unveils CityAirbus NextGen electric prototype and inaugurates test centre

Airbus has unveiled its full electric CityAirbus NextGen prototype, marking a significant step in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOLs) for advanced air mobility (AAM). The two-tonne class CityAirbus boasts a wing span of approximately 12 metres and is designed for a range of 80 km with a cruise speed of 120 km/h, making it well-suited for urban missions.

The presentation of the prototype coincided with the inauguration of the new CityAirbus test centre in Donauwörth, dedicated to testing eVTOL systems. Airbus, committed to long-term investment in AAM, initiated operations at the test centre in December 2023, conducting power-on tests for the CityAirbus NextGen. The facility will now be utilised for comprehensive tests, including the electric motors, flight controls, and avionics, leading up to the prototype’s maiden flight later this year.

Balkiz Sarihan, Head of Urban Air Mobility at Airbus, emphasised the significance of this step toward advanced air mobility, acknowledging the contributions of the global community, team, and partners in making the CityAirbus NextGen a reality.

Concurrently, Airbus is expanding its global network and partnerships to cultivate a unique ecosystem supporting a successful and viable AAM market. The recent partnership agreement with LCI, a prominent aviation company, focuses on developing scenarios and business models in key AAM areas: strategy, commercialization, and financing.