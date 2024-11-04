Airbus secures historic contract to deliver 19 H135 training helicopters to Royal Canadian Air Force

Airbus Helicopters has signed a groundbreaking contract with SkyAlyne, a Canadian defence joint venture, to supply the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) with 19 H135 helicopters for pilot training under Canada’s Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) Programme.

This is the first time Airbus helicopters will be part of the Canadian Armed Forces, with deliveries set to start in 2026 from Airbus’s Fort Erie, Ontario, facility. The contract includes aircraft acquisition, a support package, and ground-based training development.

The H135, widely used by international militaries, will be customised with Canadian avionics and communications modifications. This partnership supports Canadian job creation and economic growth, contributing over 23,000 indirect jobs and C$2 billion annually.

Airbus celebrates 40 years of operations in Canada, where it employs over 4,500 people across ten facilities.