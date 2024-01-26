Airbus partners with Tata Group to set up India’s first helicopter Final Assembly Line in the private sector

Airbus Helicopters has partnered with Tata Group to establish India’s first helicopter Final Assembly Line (FAL) in the private sector.

This initiative, aligned with India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ programmes, will see Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) setting up the FAL along with Airbus.

The facility will produce Airbus’ popular H125 helicopter for the Indian market and neighbouring countries. Expected to commence deliveries in 2026, the FAL will enhance India’s aerospace capabilities and contribute to regional connectivity, emergency services, law enforcement, tourism, and aerial work missions.

The partnership reflects Airbus’ commitment to India’s aerospace ecosystem development.