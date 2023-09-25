Airbus Helicopters unveils PioneerLab as its new twin-engine flying laboratory

Airbus Helicopters has introduced PioneerLab, a twin-engine technology demonstrator based on the H145 helicopter platform, unveiled during the German National Aviation Conference in Hamburg. PioneerLab aims to test and mature technologies that reduce helicopter emissions, enhance autonomy, and incorporate bio-based materials.

Key features of PioneerLab include a hybrid electric propulsion system and aerodynamic improvements, which are expected to result in a 30% fuel reduction compared to a conventional H145. The demonstrator will also test structural components made from bio-based and recycled materials to reduce the environmental impact throughout the aircraft’s life cycle.

Furthermore, PioneerLab will integrate the latest digital technologies into the flight control system and associated sensors to enhance autonomy and safety during critical flight phases like take-off and landing.

The project is partially funded by the Federal German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Actions through its national research programme LuFo. Airbus Helicopters’ FlightLabs are used as agile and efficient test beds to quickly evaluate technologies, aligning with the company’s strategy to improve existing products incrementally and develop technology for future platforms.

PioneerLab’s flight campaign has already begun at Airbus Helicopters’ Donauwörth site in Germany, with initial testing of a rotor strike alerting system. The next phase will involve testing an automated take-off and landing system.