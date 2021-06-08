Airbus Helicopters strengthens its MRO capabilities with the acquisition of ZF Luftfahrttechnik

Airbus Helicopters and ZF Friedrichshafen AG have signed an agreement regarding the acquisition of ZF Luftfahrttechnik GmbH by Airbus Helicopters as part of its strategy to strengthen its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities.

This step is also a contribution to improving and maintaining the fleet availability of the programs covered by the ZF Luftfahrttechnik product portfolio. ZF Luftfahrttechnik is currently an MRO service partner for the majority of the German Bundeswehr helicopter fleet. It has also delivered more than 10,000 gearboxes all over the world. It is a supplier of the H135 main gearbox, the tail gearbox of the Tiger helicopter, and has a share in the H145 programme. In 2020, the company achieved revenues of € 85.3 million and employed 370 people. ZF Luftfahrttechnik is located in Kassel-Calden.

“By adding ZF Luftfahrttechnik to our portfolio, we will further broaden our range of MRO capabilities and secure additional competencies in the area of dynamic systems for Airbus Helicopters, adding value for our global customer base”, said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters. “With ZF Luftfahrttechnik, we will be able to improve our service offering for our customers including key partners like the German Bundeswehr, thus addressing their MRO needs faster with an increased level of integration. ZF Luftfahrttechnik’s balanced and global business model fits very well into our approach to the worldwide helicopter market.”

“With Airbus Helicopters as the acquiring entity, there are excellent prospects for ZF Luftfahrttechnik”, said Wilhelm Rehm, Member of the Board of Management of ZF Group. “It was our intention that the location would have the best possible development opportunities and that the employees would have sound future prospects at the location.”

With over 100 years of experience in the aviation industry, ZF Luftfahrttechnik is a world-leading manufacturer of dynamic components for light and medium helicopters including related services with a global customer base. A subsidiary of the ZF Group, the company is also a leader with regards to the MRO for dynamic components of helicopters.

Airbus has a long history of successful partnership with ZF Luftfahrttechnik going back many years to the initial collaboration on the Alouette II and BO105. Today, Airbus intends to build on these strong foundations, continuing to invest in and grow ZF Luftfahrttechnik as part of Airbus.

The acquisition has been approved by the relevant bodies of both companies. It remains subject to regulatory approvals, as well as other conditions usual in this type of transaction, which should be completed in 2021.

Donauwörth, June 8 2021