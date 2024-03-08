Airbus Helicopters secures deal for six H175s with SKYCO Leasing, enhancing aviation services in Guangdong Province

Airbus Helicopters and SKYCO International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., affiliated with China’s Guangdong Province, have formalised an agreement for the acquisition of six versatile H175 helicopters. As designated by the Guangdong Provincial Government, SKYCO Leasing will deploy these helicopters for critical missions such as search and rescue, emergency medical services, and disaster relief across the province.

Beyond the aircraft purchase, the collaboration signals Guangdong Province’s commitment to spearheading helicopter market development in Southern China. Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even expressed pride in being selected for this ambitious project, emphasising the broader partnership’s significance.

The agreement includes plans to strengthen Airbus Helicopters’ presence in China’s Guangdong Province and the Greater Bay Area. This entails joint efforts with SKYCO Leasing to develop support and service activities, along with an industrial cooperation framework to support low-altitude airspace reforms. The collaboration aims to establish a solid foundation for general aviation development, contributing to regional economic growth.

Airbus’ H175, in service since 2015, falls within the super-medium class, offering a combination of long-range capabilities and payload capacity, making it an optimal solution for various onshore and offshore missions. The helicopters will play a crucial role in disaster relief, search and rescue operations, public services, as well as crew change, private, and business aviation. With 55 H175s currently operational, accumulating over 210,000 flight hours, including 184,000 in the energy sector, Airbus Helicopters continues to demonstrate its commitment to reliable and versatile aerial solutions.