Airbus Helicopters reports continued growth in 2024 sales and innovation

Airbus Helicopters logged 455 gross orders (450 net) in 2024, reflecting nearly 10% growth in units for the second consecutive year. Delivering 361 helicopters, Airbus achieved a preliminary 57% share of the global civil and parapublic market. Orders came from 182 customers across 42 countries, demonstrating strong demand for light, twin-engine, and heavy helicopters.

The Super Puma programme saw 58 orders, driven by customers such as the German Bundespolizei and the Netherlands Ministry of Defence. Upgrades for the NH90 included the Block 1 initiative, while France’s Special Forces received the Standard 2 configuration. The H145 and H145M gained traction among defence and security clients like the Brunei Air Force and Bahraini Police Aviation Command.

On the innovation front, Airbus achieved milestones with the Racer, surpassing 407 km/h in testing, and the maiden flight of CityAirbus NextGen in Germany. Civil models like the H175 advanced toward certification, completing de-icing tests, and the H160 expanded globally with over 30 units in service.

Airbus strengthened its global footprint with expansions in Canada, marking 40 years of operations and securing a contract for 19 H135s for Canadian defence. It also celebrated 50 years in the UK, inaugurating a facility in Oxford, and announced plans for an H125 assembly line in India in partnership with TATA.

Sustainability remained a priority, with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) usage reaching nearly 20% in development and training flights across key facilities. CEO Bruno Even emphasised Airbus’ commitment to supporting customers, innovating mission capabilities, and driving sustainable growth.