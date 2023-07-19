Airbus Helicopters H175 granted CAAC certification (China)

Airbus Helicopters has received certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) for the H175 helicopter.

This certification will allow H175 deliveries to begin in China, one of the most demanding markets worldwide for civil helicopters with a growing need for the super-medium segment. Four H175s will be delivered to Chinese customers in 2023.

“The Chinese certification of the H175 is another great achievement in the continued successful partnership between Airbus Helicopters and the Chinese helicopter industry,” said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.

“The H175’s advanced state-of-the-art performances and reliability will serve to provide the people of China with the ability to perform critical life-saving missions even in the most severe conditions”, he added.

To sustain the helicopter market growth in China, Airbus Helicopters is committed to jointly working with the Chinese industry to develop the Chinese civil market with products such as the H175, aiming to serve the interests of the Chinese people and the economy. In service since 2015, Airbus’ H175 belongs to the super-medium class of helicopters. Combining long-range with advanced quality of flight, it provides the best solution for a number of missions, including offshore crew change, SAR, all public services, and private and business aviation. The 53 H175s currently in service have accumulated over 185,000 flight hours in 13 countries.

