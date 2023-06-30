Airbus Helicopters H160 granted FAA certification

Airbus Helicopters has received certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the H160 helicopter, marking a significant milestone in the aircraft’s development and positioning it for entry into the U.S. market.

“We are pleased to receive FAA certification for the H160, which is testament to many years of hard work and commitment from our teams in order to deliver this multirole helicopter to the customers in North America who have already placed their trust in the H160,” said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters. “This aircraft features the highest level of innovation and we are confident that its advanced capabilities, along with our strong customer support network, will solidify its position as the preferred choice for customers in the U.S.”

The H160 is a revolutionary medium-class rotorcraft that sets a new benchmark in terms of safety, comfort, and environmental performance. It features cutting-edge technologies, including noise-reducing Blue Edge rotor blades, a canted Fenestron tail rotor for greater useful load, and Airbus Helicopters’ Helionix avionics suite for reduced pilot workload.

The H160 previously received certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in July 2020 and has proven to be a popular choice for customers across the globe. Airbus Helicopters has received orders for more than 100 H160s from customers around the world, including more than a dozen from U.S. customers. The H160 has entered service in Japan, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Europe and the fleet has accumulated more than 1700 flight hours.

The H160 is a multi-role helicopter ideal for carrying out a variety of missions, including offshore transportation for the energy industry, private and business aviation, emergency medical services, commercial passenger transport, and public services such as Search and Rescue and law enforcement. With its exceptional range, speed, and efficiency, the H160 offers a superior level of performance and flexibility to operators.

Plans have been underway for several years to ensure a smooth entry into service for the H160, including the previously announced addition of North America’s first H160 level D full flight simulator (FFS). The FFS is expected to be ready for use as early as the second half of 2025 and will be located at the Helisim Simulation Center inside the Airbus Helicopters, Inc. facility in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Marignane, 30 June 2023