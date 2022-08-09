Airbus Helicopters delivers the world’s first ACH160 to a Brazilian customer

Airbus Helicopters delivered the world’s first ACH160 to a customer in Brazil on the eve of the 17th edition of the Annual Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (LABACE) at Congonhas airport, São Paulo. The rotorcraft will notably be the first H160 to fly in Latin America.

“We are very proud that the world’s first ACH160 has been delivered here in Brazil, and look forward to seeing its distinctive and elegant silhouette flying through the skies of São Paulo,” stated Jean-Luc Alfonsi, Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters’ Brazilian customer centre, Helibras. “Helibras is the leader in the Brazilian turbine helicopter executive aviation segment and we are confident the ACH160 will set new standards for customers and operators wanting to make a distinctive choice in terms of safety, comfort and performance”.

According to data from the Brazilian General Aviation Association (ABAG), more than 2,500 airports and 1,300 heliports in Brazil use corporate aviation services via jets, turboprops, piston aircraft and helicopters. “The growing general aviation market in Brazil is crucial for increasing economic and social productivity, as well for maintaining the country’s air connectivity,” emphasises Alfonsi.

The ACH160 is the latest member of the ACH family and the most technologically advanced helicopter in its class. It provides 20% greater volume per passenger compared to previous generation medium twin helicopters, 35% larger windows than its competitors, resulting in the brightest cabin in its category and 15% lower fuel burn than its nearest competitor.

The ACH160 family is designed in three versions – Line, Line with Lounge package, and Exclusive – to meet the different needs of this demanding market, with different levels of customisation and unrivalled sophistication to better fit the lifestyle of each customer. The ACH160’s design, laying claim to sixty-eight new patents, sounds the clarion call for innovation outperforming expectations. This rotorcraft comes with enhanced safety features and sets a new standard for passenger comfort. Innovations include the canted Fenestron for greater useful load and a flat attitude in flight, and sound-reducing Blue Edge rotor blades for quieter operations.

São Paulo, 9 August 2022