Airbus Helicopters and PHI Group sign agreement for 20 H175 and 8 H160 helicopters

Airbus Helicopters and PHI Group have signed a framework agreement for the acquisition of 20 super-medium H175 helicopters and 8 H160 helicopters to serve the global energy market, including the United States. This strategic partnership aims to meet the increasing offshore transportation demands in the energy sector. The agreement includes both firm orders and purchase options that PHI can exercise during the framework agreement.

PHI Group, a leader in helicopter fleet innovation and safety, views this agreement as part of its broader strategy to introduce new technology to the industry, which has seen a resurgence after years of underinvestment. The company’s CEO, Scott McCarty, emphasised their commitment to operating the safest and most reliable helicopter fleet.

Airbus Helicopters, in partnership with PHI, is pleased to have its H160 and H175 helicopters chosen for PHI’s growing fleet. The company’s CEO, Bruno Even, expressed gratitude for PHI’s confidence in their products, highlighting the safety, economic competitiveness, and energy efficiency of the H160 and H175 helicopters.

PHI, with 74 years of experience in supporting the energy industry, currently operates over 200 helicopters globally, serving various markets, including energy and air medical. Their Airbus fleet comprises H125, H135, H145, H160, and now the latest addition, the H175 helicopters.

The H175, in service since 2015, falls within the super-medium class of helicopters, offering long-range capabilities and smooth flight characteristics suitable for offshore crew changes, public services, and private and business aviation. Currently, there are 54 H175s in service, accumulating approximately 195,000 flight hours, with 170,000 hours dedicated to the energy sector.

The H160, designed as a versatile multi-role helicopter, incorporates Airbus’ latest technological innovations. It boasts a light maintenance plan, optimizing operating costs, and setting a new standard in availability. The helicopter is powered by two state-of-the-art Arrano engines from Safran Helicopter Engines, delivering a 15% reduction in fuel consumption. Both the H175 and H160 are certified to operate with up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel, aligning with sustainability goals in aviation.