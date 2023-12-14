Airbus Helicopters and German Armed Forces sign largest H145M contract: 62 helicopters + 20 options

The German Bundeswehr and Airbus Helicopters recently penned a substantial deal for up to 82 versatile H145M helicopters, marking the largest order for this model. The contract involves 62 confirmed orders and an option for 20 more, along with seven years of support.

The German Army is set to receive 57 helicopters, while the Luftwaffe’s special forces will get five. These helicopters offer adaptable capabilities, swiftly transitioning between various roles such as light attack, special operations, and cargo transport. They’re equipped with cutting-edge technology like the HForce weapon management system and are designed for potential future enhancements like Manned-Unmanned Teaming integration and advanced communication systems.

The H145M boasts a strong track record globally, known for its reliability and efficiency in demanding missions. With an emphasis on reduced training costs and heightened operational efficiency, these helicopters are powered by Turbomeca Arriel 2E engines and feature state-of-the-art digital avionics for enhanced pilot support and reduced workload during missions.