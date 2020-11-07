Airbus Helicopters’ 1,400th H135 is delivered to Helicopter Emergency Medical Services operator Mont Blanc

When every second counts, the H135 raises the bar for emergency medical services
In late September, the light twin-engine helicopter reached a major milestone: the company’s 1,400th H135 was delivered to the French operator Mont Blanc, adding to a fleet of more than 20 H135 and H145 helicopters in service with the operator to provide Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) in France. The milestone capped off an over-20-year history for the programme and cements the H135 as a leader in the HEMS industry, currently holding 25% of the global market share for HEMS and boasting over 650 units in service.
Lives in the balance
Transferring patients from one care centre to another is a complex operation even in the best of times. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to transfer critical care patients has become a crucial ability that helps swing the balance in what often are life and death situations, freeing up resources for health care systems under stress.
“As the benchmark for HEMS helicopters, the H135 is the safest, most reliable and most economic platform – arriving at the scene on time…every time,” explained Martin Schneider, Airbus Helicopters’ Head of the H135 programme. “There are more than 650 H135s in emergency medical service duties, operated by thousands of pilots and medics who protect and save lives each day.”