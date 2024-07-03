Airbus H160 helicopter begins operations in the U.S. with PHI Aviation

Airbus has delivered its first H160 helicopter to PHI Aviation in the U.S., marking the beginning of its operations in the country. This delivery is the first of four H160 helicopters that PHI will use for offshore transportation in the Gulf of Mexico. Before commercial operations commence, the H160 will undergo a route-proving programme to demonstrate its capabilities in demanding offshore environments and ensure a smooth entry into service.

Scott McCarty, CEO of PHI Group, expressed excitement about the milestone, highlighting the H160’s role in enhancing safety, quality, and efficiency for their Gulf of Mexico operations. Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, emphasised the H160’s state-of-the-art technology, lower fuel consumption, ability to use blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), comfortable cabin, and excellent cockpit visibility, making it ideal for offshore missions.

The H160, already in service in countries like Brazil, Japan, Saudi Arabia, France, and others, has also recently been delivered to Chartright Air Group in Canada, showcasing its popularity and versatility in North America and beyond.