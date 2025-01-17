Airbus delivers first two of eight H225M helicopters to French Air and Space Force

Airbus Helicopters has delivered two H225M helicopters to the French Armament General Directorate (DGA), marking the first of eight ordered in 2021.

These advanced helicopters, nicknamed “Caracal,” will replace ageing Pumas in French overseas territories like French Guiana, Djibouti, and New Caledonia. They will support operational, search and rescue, and utility missions, contributing to harmonising the French Air and Space Force’s fleet.

Equipped with cutting-edge avionics, the H225Ms feature the Safran Euroflir 410 system, Sigma inertial navigation, Thales VUHF radios, and IFF transponders. With over 880,000 flight hours globally, the H225M has a proven track record in combat and crisis zones. Military operators span 11 countries, reflecting its reliability and versatility.

Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even praised France’s continued trust in the Caracal, highlighting the aircraft’s expanded capabilities since its introduction in 2006.