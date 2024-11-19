Airbus delivers first H145M “Light Combat Helicopter” to German Armed Forces

Airbus Helicopters has delivered the first H145M “Leichter Kampfhubschrauber” (light combat helicopter) to the German Armed Forces, less than a year after signing a contract for up to 82 units.

The delivery marks a milestone for the Bundeswehr, which will deploy the versatile helicopter for training, reconnaissance, special forces operations, and light attack missions.

Key Details

Contract Overview: Signed in December 2023, the agreement includes 62 firm orders and 20 options, plus seven years of support and services. The German Army will receive 57 units, while the Luftwaffe special forces will operate five.

H145M Versatility: Equipped with the HForce weapon management system, the helicopter can quickly transition between roles, such as light attack missions with guided weapons or special operations with rappelling equipment.

Global Reach

The H145M, derived from the proven H145 family with nearly 8 million flight hours, is used worldwide for demanding missions by military and law enforcement agencies. In addition to Germany, operators include the U.S. Army, Hungary, Serbia, and others, with recent orders from Cyprus, Belgium, and Brunei.

Powered by Safran Arriel 2E engines and featuring Helionix digital avionics with a 4-axis autopilot, the H145M is known for its quiet operation and adaptability, making it a reliable multi-role asset for modern armed forces.