Airbus and Bristow Group announce framework contract for up to 15 H135 helicopters

Airbus Helicopters and Bristow Group signed a framework contract for up to 15 H135 helicopters (5 firm orders + 10 options).

Deliveries will start in October 2024. This order strengthens the long-standing partnership between the two companies.

Bristow already operates 10 H135s and praises its performance and reliability for offshore and other missions.

The H135 is a light twin helicopter with advanced technologies, including the Helionix avionics suite for improved pilot workload and safety. Over 1,500 H135s have been delivered globally, accumulating 7 million flight hours.