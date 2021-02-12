Airbus and Air Methods (Texas) sign additional HCare support contract for fleet of 80 EC135 helicopters

The new contract will extend the number of Air Methods helicopters covered by HCare to 111 to become the largest civil Airbus-covered fleet worldwide

Air Methods Corporation has signed another HCare support contract with Airbus Helicopters Inc., this time to cover its fleet of EC135 helicopters – the largest HCare contract signed with any civil customer to date.

The order expands the number of Air Methods aircraft covered by Airbus support and services to 111, making Air Methods the largest HCare-covered single-operator civil helicopter fleet in the world.

“Safety and being ready and available are the keys to the success of our critical care mission,” said Leo Morrissette, EVP Operations. “To support our high demand operation, we value strong working partnerships with industry OEM’s and this contract formalizes and optimizes the process between Air Methods and Airbus in order to focus on delivery, results, and a path to continuous improvement.”

Air Methods is the largest civil operator of Airbus helicopters worldwide and the leading air medical service provider, delivering lifesaving care to more than 70,000 people annually. With nearly 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest providers of air medical services.

“Our team is proud of our longstanding success with Air Methods and the opportunity to provide the overall best experience in support and cost control,” said Anthony Baker, vice president of support and services for Airbus Helicopters North America. “With comprehensive HCare coverage, our customers can enjoy even greater peace of mind while helping meet long-term support and financial goals, so they can focus their attention where it needs to be – on their critical life-saving missions.”

HCare is Airbus’ comprehensive support and service package, which allows customers to choose a flexible and highly customizable plan to meet their needs, from maintenance and technical support to the supply of spare parts, tools, consumables and even flight ops and training. By joining HCare, customers are able to better plan and budget for operating costs, now and in the future.

More customers are turning to Airbus to support their aircraft, with particular growth in the air medical segment, where operators are looking more and more to benefit from predictable costs, budget security and ease of management.

Airbus Helicopters Inc. is the leading supplier of helicopters in the United States, supporting a regional fleet of more than 3,100 helicopters with a local presence dating back more than 50 years.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Feb. 12, 2021