The Republic of Mali orders a second Airbus C295 airlifter

The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Mali has placed a firm order for an additional Airbus C295 airlifter in the transport configuration. This second aircraft, to be delivered in 2021, will supplement the first C295 already in operation since December 2016 which has already accumulated 1,770 flight hours and transported more than 38,000 passengers and 900 tonnes of cargo in less than four years of operations.

This new order also includes an integrated logistics support package with spare parts for the two aircraft and training for flight crews and mechanics.

This acquisition is in response to the urgent need of the authorities of the Republic of Mali to have permanent air transport capacity within a very short timeframe, providing a vital link supporting operations and actions for the development of isolated areas in the northern regions of the country.

Bernhard Brenner, Head of Marketing and Sales at Airbus Defence and Space, said: “This repeat order demonstrates the excellent capabilities and performance of our aircraft. The C295 is becoming the 21st-century standard tactical airlifter in Africa with 37 aircraft ordered in the region, from Algeria, Egypt and Ghana to Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Mali.”

Getafe, 02 December 2020