Serbian Air Force and Air Defence becomes new C295 operator

The Serbian Ministry of Defence has ordered two Airbus C295s and therefore the Serbian Air Force and Air Defence joins the family of C295 becoming the 36th operator worldwide.

The contract was signed in Madrid in the presence of senior government members of the Republic of Serbia and Spain. This contract will be accompanied by a Government-to-Government supervision agreement between the Ministries of Defence of Spain and the Republic of Serbia, which aims to study the development of future defence programmes between both nations. Airbus is committed to maintain and foster its close collaboration with the Republic of Serbia, which already operates Airbus military solutions.

The two aircraft, in transport configuration, will be equipped with the modern avionics suite Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion® and will contribute to enhance the air transport capabilities of the Republic of Serbia.

Deliveries are expected to commence in late 2023.

With this order 33 countries have already relied on the Airbus C295. With a total of 281 orders worldwide and more than half a million flight hours in operation, this aircraft is the undisputed leader in its segment.

Getafe, 23 February 2022