Airbus upgrades A400M firefighter prototype kit

Airbus Defence and Space has completed a recent flight-test campaign for the A400M Roll-on/Roll-off firefighting prototype kit, dropping 20,000 litres of retardant and creating lengthy concentration lines of over 400 metres. This campaign in Spain showcased improved efficiency, reducing discharge time by over 30% compared to the previous year and ensuring rapid deployment and easy installation on the A400M aircraft.

The upgraded kit, tested over two weeks, underwent ground and flight tests, executing six drops – three with red-coloured retardant and three with water. According to Jean-Brice Dumont, Head of Military Air Systems at Airbus Defence and Space, this version of the kit enhances dropping efficiency while maintaining easy installation and is poised to protect populations and environments from fires.

The kit, adaptable to any A400M aircraft without modifying it, stores water or retardant in a cargo hold tank. By using a mechanical lever, the liquid flows out through a discharge pipe via gravity. Its current design enables a single discharge of 20,000 litres, and the tanks can be filled in under 10 minutes using standard high-pressure pumps on the ground.

Throughout the campaign, the Spanish Air Force’s 43rd Firefighting Squadron provided technical expertise, confirming the operational value of this capability for any potential operator.

In 2022, Airbus first tested a removable firefighting demonstrator kit on the A400M, highlighting its unique capabilities: high-dropping capacity, manoeuvrability adhering to safety standards, day-and-night operation, and the ability to swiftly convert any regular A400M into a firefighting aircraft when needed.