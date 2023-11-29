Airbus to make Eurofighter fit for electronic combat

Airbus has received parliamentary approval to equip 15 German Eurofighters for electronic combat, creating the Eurofighter EK (Electronic Combat). This initiative will incorporate a transmitter location system and self-protection tools from Saab, alongside anti-radar missiles from Northrop Grumman, aiming for NATO certification by 2030. The Eurofighter EK aims to replace the Tornado in the SEAD role, enhancing European sovereignty and strengthening operational capabilities.

Airbus CEO Michael Schöllhorn emphasises the significance of electronic warfare and reconnaissance in current conflicts, highlighting the German government’s decision as a crucial measure to augment Eurofighter capabilities. The approval sets the stage for integrating selected technical solutions into the Eurofighter, with an expected contract signing between Eurofighter GmbH and NETMA by year-end.

The Eurofighter EK will employ Saab’s system and Northrop Grumman’s AARGM to detect and neutralise anti-aircraft radars, with added self-protection features. Additionally, the aircraft will incorporate AI-driven technology developed by small and medium-sized enterprises and startups to analyse radar data onboard swiftly, enabling precise self-protection responses.

Airbus is collaborating with various German defence offices to implement the EK solutions into the 15 Eurofighters, marking a strategic leap in enhancing the aircraft’s capabilities for electronic combat.